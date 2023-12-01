Sirios Capital Management L P Sells 6,600 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Sirios Capital Management L P lessened its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,613 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the period. Sirios Capital Management L P’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 140.4% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 125 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 174.2% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

PANW traded down $0.68 on Friday, reaching $294.41. 1,371,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,629,122. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.83 billion, a PE ratio of 167.67, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $250.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.26. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.22 and a fifty-two week high of $296.16.

In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $61,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,419,825. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $61,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,419,825. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.59, for a total value of $136,056.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,637.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 378,844 shares of company stock valued at $97,956,394 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PANW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $242.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.58.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

