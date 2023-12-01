Sirios Capital Management L P Sells 899 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Sirios Capital Management L P reduced its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,568 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 899 shares during the quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 8,647 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Danaher by 44.5% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 10.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 540,793 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $129,790,000 after buying an additional 52,944 shares during the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.0% during the second quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 16,998 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,080,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 61,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,715,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Trading Down 0.7 %

DHR stock traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $221.74. The stock had a trading volume of 555,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,923,207. The firm has a market cap of $163.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $182.09 and a 1-year high of $281.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $212.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.73.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Danaher from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.73.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Danaher

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.