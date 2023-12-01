Sirios Capital Management L P Trims Position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Sirios Capital Management L P cut its position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,585 shares during the period. Sirios Capital Management L P’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 8.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,444,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671,783 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 8.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,269,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,767 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 9.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,444,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,980,000 after purchasing an additional 488,232 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Option Care Health by 5.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,450,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,113,000 after acquiring an additional 179,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in Option Care Health by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,232,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,328,000 after acquiring an additional 308,744 shares during the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Option Care Health news, Director Elizabeth D. Bierbower acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.37 per share, with a total value of $79,110.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,390.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPCH remained flat at $29.75 on Friday. 307,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,116,576. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.23 and a 1-year high of $35.74. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Option Care Health had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on OPCH shares. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

