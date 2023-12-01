SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,468 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $9,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE SITE opened at $140.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 36.67 and a beta of 1.49. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.25 and a fifty-two week high of $176.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.25). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SITE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $144.00 to $139.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $141.00 to $131.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at SiteOne Landscape Supply

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 7,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $1,155,155.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,556,736.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 155,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

Further Reading

