Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Raised to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SNN. HSBC upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Smith & Nephew from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Smith & Nephew in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Smith & Nephew from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,240.00.

Smith & Nephew Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew stock opened at $25.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.55. Smith & Nephew has a one year low of $21.52 and a one year high of $33.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNN. Scharf Investments LLC boosted its position in Smith & Nephew by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 2,473,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,278,000 after purchasing an additional 335,276 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 343.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,364,037 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830,965 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 14.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,895,431 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,950,000 after acquiring an additional 241,550 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,217,822 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,275,000 after acquiring an additional 71,893 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,019,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,468,000 after acquiring an additional 137,423 shares during the period. 8.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

