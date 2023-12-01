Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) CEO Frank Slootman Sells 112,500 Shares

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) CEO Frank Slootman sold 112,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.90, for a total value of $19,788,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,174,396.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Frank Slootman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Frank Slootman sold 8,326 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total value of $1,412,922.20.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Frank Slootman sold 8,334 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.79, for a total value of $1,315,021.86.

On Friday, November 3rd, Frank Slootman sold 4,026 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total value of $604,181.82.

On Wednesday, October 25th, Frank Slootman sold 4,308 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.67, for a total value of $627,546.36.

On Wednesday, October 11th, Frank Slootman sold 8,334 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.68, for a total value of $1,364,109.12.

On Wednesday, September 27th, Frank Slootman sold 4,167 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total value of $615,840.93.

On Wednesday, September 13th, Frank Slootman sold 8,334 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $1,378,026.90.

On Monday, September 11th, Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.07, for a total value of $222,961.77.

Snowflake Trading Up 7.0 %

Snowflake stock opened at $187.53 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.27 and a 1-year high of $193.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.97 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.93.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.35% and a negative return on equity of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. Snowflake’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 48,395.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,467,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458,686 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at $477,435,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at $311,427,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,154,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at $226,302,000. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on SNOW shares. Bank of America started coverage on Snowflake in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. HSBC started coverage on Snowflake in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $201.00 price target for the company. Capital One Financial upgraded Snowflake from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Snowflake from $216.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Snowflake from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.50.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

