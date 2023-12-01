Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.35% and a negative return on equity of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Snowflake’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Snowflake Price Performance

SNOW stock opened at $187.53 on Friday. Snowflake has a 1 year low of $119.27 and a 1 year high of $193.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.83 billion, a PE ratio of -69.97 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded Snowflake from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.27, for a total transaction of $115,391.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,095,135.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Snowflake news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $249,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 661,789 shares in the company, valued at $109,856,974. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.27, for a total value of $115,391.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,095,135.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 204,938 shares of company stock valued at $34,647,430. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snowflake

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,880,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 24.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth approximately $362,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Snowflake by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after buying an additional 3,783 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

