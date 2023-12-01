Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Down 3.2% on Insider Selling

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.2% during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $181.23 and last traded at $181.74. 3,262,174 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 5,400,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $187.68.

Specifically, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 694 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.27, for a total transaction of $115,391.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,095,135.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 694 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.27, for a total transaction of $115,391.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,095,135.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 112,500 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.90, for a total transaction of $19,788,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,174,396.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 204,938 shares of company stock valued at $34,647,430. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SNOW shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $201.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.50.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.93. The firm has a market cap of $59.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.97 and a beta of 0.77.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.75 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.35% and a negative return on equity of 14.18%. The business’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,880,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at about $362,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after buying an additional 3,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

