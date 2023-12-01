Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Insider Sells $110,735.57 in Stock

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) insider Kristen Yen sold 3,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total value of $110,735.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,913 shares in the company, valued at $721,158.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Soleno Therapeutics Trading Up 4.7 %

SLNO opened at $29.76 on Friday. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $30.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.50.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.33). As a group, analysts predict that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SLNO. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Soleno Therapeutics from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Soleno Therapeutics from $14.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th.

Institutional Trading of Soleno Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 309.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 248,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 187,600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 1,164,483.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 69,869 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 898.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 6,568 shares during the period.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

