Somerville Kurt F Sells 3,191 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Somerville Kurt F lessened its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,483 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,191 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 2.6% of Somerville Kurt F’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $13,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 84,165.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,389,779,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $587,904,569,000 after buying an additional 1,388,130,327 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $3,900,874,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 160,446.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,862,392,000 after buying an additional 19,574,443 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $2,290,856,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,023,783,000 after buying an additional 4,621,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $467.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 61.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $452.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $434.72. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $138.84 and a 1-year high of $505.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Phillip Securities upgraded NVIDIA from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Edward Jones cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $588.38.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,733.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,733.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total value of $4,831,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 989,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,266,542.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,282 shares of company stock worth $55,382,168 over the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

