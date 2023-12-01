Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) Coverage Initiated at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Chardan Capital cut their price objective on Sonnet BioTherapeutics from $308.00 to $264.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Shares of SONN opened at $1.39 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.93. Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $36.96.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics during the second quarter worth $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics during the second quarter worth $42,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics during the second quarter worth $46,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 485.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 169,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 140,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.77% of the company’s stock.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops platform for biologic medicines of single or bispecific action. The company develops fully human albumin binding technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.

