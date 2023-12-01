Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,803 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sony Group by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,595,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,808,000 after purchasing an additional 295,054 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Sony Group by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,441,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,598,000 after purchasing an additional 949,271 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Sony Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,059,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,670,000 after purchasing an additional 263,316 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sony Group by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,519,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,869,000 after purchasing an additional 869,957 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. increased its position in Sony Group by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 2,224,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,299,000 after acquiring an additional 276,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

Sony Group Price Performance

NYSE SONY traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $85.83. 38,426 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 767,801. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $105.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.01. Sony Group Co. has a 12 month low of $74.81 and a 12 month high of $100.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.93 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.35%. As a group, research analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on SONY shares. Benchmark started coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Sony Group Company Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

