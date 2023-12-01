Sosandar (LON:SOS) Trading 0.1% Higher

Sosandar Plc (LON:SOS – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 14.50 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 14.27 ($0.18). 241,031 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 479,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.25 ($0.18).

Sosandar Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £35.00 million, a P/E ratio of 1,425.00 and a beta of 2.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 15.71 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 20.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Sosandar Company Profile

Sosandar Plc manufactures and distributes clothing products through internet and mail order in the United Kingdom. It offers dresses, denim jackets, tops, loungewear and leisurewear, jeans and jeggings, trousers, joggers and leggings, skirts, jumpsuits, jackets and coats, knitwear, blazers and trouser suits, leather, active wear, and nightwear; footwear comprising flats, heels, boots, sandals, flip flops, and slippers; gift cards; and accessories, including bags and belts, jewelry, hats, scarves, shapewear and hosiery, and homeware for women.

Featured Stories

