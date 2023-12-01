Southern Energy (CVE:SOU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Southern Energy (CVE:SOU – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Southern Energy had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of C$7.09 million during the quarter.
Southern Energy Price Performance
Shares of CVE SOU opened at C$0.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.30 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.22. Southern Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.23 and a twelve month high of C$1.00. The firm has a market cap of C$38.12 million, a P/E ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.11.
About Southern Energy
