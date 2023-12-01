Southern Energy (CVE:SOU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Southern Energy (CVE:SOU – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Southern Energy had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of C$7.09 million during the quarter.

Southern Energy Price Performance

Shares of CVE SOU opened at C$0.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.30 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.22. Southern Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.23 and a twelve month high of C$1.00. The firm has a market cap of C$38.12 million, a P/E ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.11.

About Southern Energy

Southern Energy Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in Canada. Its principal properties are the Central Mississippi Assets containing oil and gas production at Gwinville, Mechanicsburg, Williamsburg, and Mount Olive, Mississippi. The company was formerly known as Standard Exploration Ltd.

