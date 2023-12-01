Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.81

Spark Power Group Inc. (TSE:SPG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.81 and last traded at C$0.81, with a volume of 26500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.81.

Spark Power Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$72.66 million, a PE ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62.

About Spark Power Group

Spark Power Group Inc provides electrical contracting, operations, and maintenance services, as well as energy sustainability solutions in Canada and the United States. The company's Technical Services segment offers low-voltage technical services, including electrical contracting, custom control panel design and assembly, industrial automation, electronic repair, systems integration, and 24/7 emergency services; and medium and high voltage technical services, such as power on', equipment installation, sub-station construction and maintenance, commissioning, power line construction and maintenance, thermography, and transformer maintenance services.

