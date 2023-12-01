SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Bought by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000.

SPDW traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.66. 329,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,245,257. The stock has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.07 and a 200 day moving average of $31.99. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $29.39 and a 52 week high of $33.80.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

