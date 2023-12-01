SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Purchased by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 24.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPYG. Wallington Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 398,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,041,000 after purchasing an additional 8,111 shares during the last quarter. Swmg LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $254,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 152,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,321,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $62.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.43. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.54 and a fifty-two week high of $63.37.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

