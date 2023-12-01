SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Shares Bought by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. owned 0.09% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $502,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 38.1% during the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 39,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after buying an additional 10,830 shares during the period. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 152,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,944,000 after buying an additional 4,590 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 49,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,533,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 40.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDYG traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.10. The company had a trading volume of 7,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,263. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.12. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.17 and a fifty-two week high of $74.92.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.