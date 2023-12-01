Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

SPLK has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered Splunk from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Argus lowered Splunk from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Splunk from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Splunk from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Twenty-five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Splunk presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $133.52.

Splunk stock opened at $151.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 360.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.09. Splunk has a fifty-two week low of $72.17 and a fifty-two week high of $152.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.96.

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $604,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,946,338.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gary Steele sold 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total value of $1,152,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,573,734.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $604,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 105,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,946,338.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,288,473. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alamar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 35,854 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion bought a new position in Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth $6,248,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Splunk by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 442 shares of the software company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

