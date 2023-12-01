Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Citigroup

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $190.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on SPOT. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.32.

Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $185.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.78. The firm has a market cap of $36.04 billion, a PE ratio of -46.28 and a beta of 1.65. Spotify Technology has a 12-month low of $71.72 and a 12-month high of $185.59.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.56. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a negative return on equity of 32.26%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Spotify Technology by 9.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Spotify Technology by 0.3% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 24,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Spotify Technology by 7.9% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Spotify Technology by 0.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Spotify Technology by 1.4% during the second quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

