Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Sold by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP decreased its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,150 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $3,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPOT. SRS Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $294,683,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 55,455.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,719,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,358 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth $123,027,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 140.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,694,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,358,000 after purchasing an additional 990,485 shares during the period. Finally, Technology Crossover Management XI Ltd. acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter worth $127,271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.32.

Spotify Technology Price Performance

NYSE:SPOT traded down $4.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $180.70. 327,983 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,814,605. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1 year low of $71.72 and a 1 year high of $185.59. The company has a market cap of $35.18 billion, a PE ratio of -46.28 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.56. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a negative return on equity of 32.26%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

