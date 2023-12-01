Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Shares Purchased by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 370,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,852 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. owned 0.17% of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust worth $6,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 2.9% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,476,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,726,000 after purchasing an additional 207,713 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 2.0% during the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 6,231,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,290,000 after purchasing an additional 119,840 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 6,111,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,568,000 after purchasing an additional 42,846 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,497,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,780,000 after purchasing an additional 388,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 5.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,439,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,893,000 after purchasing an additional 75,569 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Price Performance

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust stock opened at $19.30 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $16.59 and a twelve month high of $20.12.

About Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

