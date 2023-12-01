Spruce Power (NYSE:SPRU) versus Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) Critical Survey

Spruce Power (NYSE:SPRU – Get Free Report) and Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.3% of Spruce Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.8% of Central Puerto shares are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of Spruce Power shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Central Puerto shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Spruce Power and Central Puerto’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spruce Power $23.19 million 2.76 -$93.93 million ($4.39) -0.80 Central Puerto $798.06 million 1.59 $146.61 million $0.35 23.94

Risk and Volatility

Central Puerto has higher revenue and earnings than Spruce Power. Spruce Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Central Puerto, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Spruce Power has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Central Puerto has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Spruce Power and Central Puerto’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spruce Power -95.77% -6.68% -1.97% Central Puerto 7.95% 10.26% 7.07%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Spruce Power and Central Puerto, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spruce Power 0 0 0 0 N/A Central Puerto 0 1 0 0 2.00

Central Puerto has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential downside of 4.53%. Given Central Puerto’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Central Puerto is more favorable than Spruce Power.

Summary

Central Puerto beats Spruce Power on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spruce Power

(Get Free Report)

Spruce Power Holding Corporation owns and operates distributed solar energy assets in the United States. The company provides subscription-based services for homeowners and small businesses to own and maintain rooftop solar and battery storage. It offers its subscription-based services to approximately 72,000 customers. The company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Central Puerto

(Get Free Report)

Central Puerto S.A. engages in the electric power generation in Argentina. The company operates through three segments: The production of electrical energy from conventional sources; The production of electrical energy from renewable sources; and The transportation and distribution of natural gas. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned and operated six thermal generation plants, one hydroelectric generation plant, and seven wind farms with a total installed capacity of 4,809 MW. Central Puerto S.A. was founded in 1898 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

