STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Major Shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. Acquires 177,707 Shares

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 177,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $5,583,553.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,537,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,098,775.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Broadwood Partners, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 28th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 96,984 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.85 per share, with a total value of $3,088,940.40.

On Monday, November 13th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 507 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.04 per share, with a total value of $16,751.28.

On Friday, November 10th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 34,320 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.73 per share, with a total value of $1,123,293.60.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 139,409 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.71 per share, with a total value of $4,699,477.39.

On Monday, November 6th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 164,607 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.16 per share, with a total value of $5,622,975.12.

On Thursday, November 2nd, Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 144,027 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.79 per share, with a total value of $5,154,726.33.

On Friday, October 6th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 75,299 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.62 per share, for a total transaction of $2,832,748.38.

On Wednesday, October 4th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 32,523 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,233,597.39.

On Thursday, September 21st, Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 154,814 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.62 per share, for a total transaction of $6,133,730.68.

On Tuesday, September 19th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 4,490 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.89 per share, for a total transaction of $183,596.10.

STAAR Surgical Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of STAAR Surgical stock opened at $31.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.41 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.16. STAAR Surgical has a 12-month low of $30.80 and a 12-month high of $81.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STAAR Surgical ( NASDAQ:STAA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $80.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.65 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com raised STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Benchmark cut STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on STAAR Surgical from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On STAAR Surgical

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 56.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,261 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 4.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 49,810 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the third quarter valued at $2,409,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the third quarter valued at $971,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 29.5% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 72,047 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 16,402 shares in the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

