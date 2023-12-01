STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Major Shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. Acquires 96,984 Shares

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 96,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.85 per share, for a total transaction of $3,088,940.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,199,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,864,521.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Broadwood Partners, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

On Thursday, November 30th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 177,707 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $5,583,553.94.

On Monday, November 13th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 507 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.04 per share, for a total transaction of $16,751.28.

On Friday, November 10th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 34,320 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,123,293.60.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 139,409 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.71 per share, with a total value of $4,699,477.39.

On Monday, November 6th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 164,607 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.16 per share, with a total value of $5,622,975.12.

On Thursday, November 2nd, Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 144,027 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.79 per share, with a total value of $5,154,726.33.

On Friday, October 6th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 75,299 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.62 per share, with a total value of $2,832,748.38.

On Wednesday, October 4th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 32,523 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.93 per share, with a total value of $1,233,597.39.

On Thursday, September 21st, Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 154,814 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.62 per share, with a total value of $6,133,730.68.

On Tuesday, September 19th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 4,490 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.89 per share, with a total value of $183,596.10.

STAAR Surgical Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ STAA opened at $31.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.41 and a beta of 1.05. STAAR Surgical has a 1-year low of $30.80 and a 1-year high of $81.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.89 and its 200 day moving average is $46.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STAAR Surgical ( NASDAQ:STAA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The company had revenue of $80.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.65 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 6.27%. On average, analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STAA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $77.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on STAAR Surgical from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target (down previously from $77.00) on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Benchmark downgraded STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on STAAR Surgical from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, STAAR Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on STAA

Hedge Funds Weigh In On STAAR Surgical

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in STAAR Surgical by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,052 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in STAAR Surgical by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,969 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in STAAR Surgical by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 16,369 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.