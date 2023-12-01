Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $3.39 Per Share

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Stantec in a report issued on Wednesday, November 29th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $3.39 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Stantec’s current full-year earnings is $2.68 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Stantec’s FY2026 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on STN. StockNews.com began coverage on Stantec in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Stantec from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

Shares of NYSE:STN opened at $74.43 on Friday. Stantec has a one year low of $46.35 and a one year high of $74.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STN. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Stantec by 8.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Stantec by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 102,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,015,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stantec in the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stantec by 1,067.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stantec in the 1st quarter worth $4,671,000. 58.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Stantec’s payout ratio is 26.24%.

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

