Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,603 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,485 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $13,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 5.9% in the second quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,657 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,910 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 24,318 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 370.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 70,189 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,953,000 after buying an additional 55,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 918.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 296,565 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,378,000 after acquiring an additional 267,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Starbucks in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.52.

Starbucks Stock Performance

SBUX stock opened at $97.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.58. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $89.21 and a 52 week high of $115.48. The stock has a market cap of $111.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.69%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,560.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $53,252.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,927,352.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,254 shares of company stock worth $760,370 in the last three months. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

