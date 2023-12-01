State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 2,792 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 91,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $10,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRPT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 189.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 3,783 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $421,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 179,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,007,000 after purchasing an additional 19,660 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $81.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 5.44 and a quick ratio of 4.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.38. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $55.25 and a one year high of $159.89.

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by $2.00. The business had revenue of $331.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.33 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 62.52% and a negative return on equity of 46.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.94) EPS. Research analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SRPT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $185.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $183.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $224.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $193.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.10.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Richard Barry purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.81 per share, with a total value of $3,940,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,033,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard Barry acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,940,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,033,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas S. Ingram acquired 25,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.36 per share, with a total value of $2,001,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 390,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,974,763.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

