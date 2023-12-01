State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 429,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,266 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $9,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 113.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,059,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,064,000 after buying an additional 561,946 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 8.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 163,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 12,474 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the second quarter valued at about $284,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 918,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,998,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 915,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,924,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. 60.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NCLH opened at $15.27 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $11.76 and a fifty-two week high of $22.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.15. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a negative return on equity of 177.38%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.70) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

NCLH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.50 to $13.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.04.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

