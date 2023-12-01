State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $10.67 Million Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 245,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,201 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.06% of Unity Software worth $10,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 99,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 10,698 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Unity Software in the second quarter valued at about $6,443,000. HAP Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Software in the second quarter valued at about $1,126,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 10.3% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 4.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,369,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,088,000 after buying an additional 141,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Unity Software from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a report on Friday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Unity Software from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Unity Software from $45.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Unity Software in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.80.

In related news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,211,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,455,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Unity Software news, Director Robynne Sisco sold 25,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,030,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,211,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,455,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 936,902 shares of company stock worth $26,424,312 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U opened at $29.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.45. Unity Software Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.20 and a 52-week high of $50.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 2.45.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.10. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 42.31%. The firm had revenue of $544.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.48 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

