State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $8.47 Million Stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,288 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.07% of Zillow Group worth $8,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Zillow Group by 371.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Zillow Group by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.17% of the company’s stock.
In other Zillow Group news, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.90, for a total transaction of $143,346.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,063,995.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.90, for a total value of $143,346.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,063,995.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 7,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $305,556.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,356,568.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,836 shares of company stock valued at $2,630,720. 15.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ Z opened at $40.94 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.10 and a twelve month high of $57.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.86. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of -61.10 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter.
Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.
