State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $8.89 Million Stock Position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,324 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,311 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in ITT were worth $8,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in ITT in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ITT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in ITT in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in ITT in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ITT in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on ITT. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of ITT from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America raised shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of ITT from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of ITT from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.29.

ITT Price Performance

Shares of ITT stock opened at $108.26 on Friday. ITT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.82 and a fifty-two week high of $110.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.63.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.10. ITT had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $822.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.87 million. On average, analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

ITT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.14%.

ITT declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 4th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the conglomerate to buy up to 12.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at ITT

In other news, Director Don Defosset sold 9,996 shares of ITT stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total transaction of $1,012,095.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,694 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Featured Articles

