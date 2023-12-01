State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $9,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 22.9% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 107.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.82, for a total transaction of $1,318,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,337,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.82, for a total transaction of $1,318,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,337,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 28,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $4,669,990.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,736,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,117,237.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $182.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clean Harbors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CLH

Clean Harbors Stock Up 0.9 %

CLH opened at $161.58 on Friday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.36 and a twelve month high of $178.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $160.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.63. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.38.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.39). Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.