State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 3,539 Shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,539 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Robert Half worth $9,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Robert Half in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 964.7% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RHI. StockNews.com upgraded Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 15th. UBS Group started coverage on Robert Half in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Robert Half has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.63.

Robert Half Stock Performance

NYSE RHI opened at $82.02 on Friday. Robert Half Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.65 and a fifty-two week high of $89.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.79. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.26.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. Robert Half had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Robert Half Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Robert Half Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.54%.

Robert Half Profile

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

