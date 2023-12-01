State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 36,328 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 309,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 36,328 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of WestRock worth $9,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in WestRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,739,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in WestRock by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,318,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $283,947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459,641 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in WestRock by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,528,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $808,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320,073 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in WestRock by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,308,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in WestRock by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,026,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,896,000 after purchasing an additional 975,371 shares in the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WRK shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on WestRock from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Argus upgraded WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on WestRock in a research note on Friday, November 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on WestRock from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on WestRock from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WestRock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.57.

WestRock Price Performance

WestRock stock opened at $41.16 on Friday. WestRock has a 12 month low of $26.84 and a 12 month high of $41.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.97. The company has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.10.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. WestRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that WestRock will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

WestRock Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18.76%.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

