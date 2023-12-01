State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 39,924 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 481,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,924 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.08% of News worth $9,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in News by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,393,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,992,000 after buying an additional 536,547 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its holdings in News by 5.8% during the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 31,493,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,122,000 after buying an additional 1,728,582 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in News by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,216,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,541,000 after buying an additional 210,486 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in News by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,452,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,075,000 after buying an additional 366,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of News by 0.7% in the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 16,915,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,138,000 after purchasing an additional 112,748 shares during the period. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get News alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NWSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on News in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.50 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on News from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com lowered News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on News from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.38.

News Stock Down 1.3 %

NWSA stock opened at $22.04 on Friday. News Co. has a twelve month low of $15.57 and a twelve month high of $22.55. The company has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 88.16 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. News had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

News Profile

(Free Report)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.