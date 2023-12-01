State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 494 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $8,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 205.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RNR opened at $214.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $210.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.88. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $174.22 and a one year high of $227.16. The firm has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.34.

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by $1.79. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($9.27) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 33.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is 4.89%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised RenaissanceRe from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on RenaissanceRe from $275.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on RenaissanceRe in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $251.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.50.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

