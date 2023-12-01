State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 7,275 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 217,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,275 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $9,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CPB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 29.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 6,692 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 60.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 7,819 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 31.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 22.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 54,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after buying an additional 10,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 6.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 319,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,235,000 after buying an additional 20,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Friday, September 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Campbell Soup

In other news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $346,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,572.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 20.64% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Stock Up 1.1 %

CPB stock opened at $40.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $37.94 and a 12 month high of $57.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.90.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.75%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

