State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 8,298 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,298 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of NRG Energy worth $10,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 11,447 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 466,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,554,000 after buying an additional 29,852 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 48,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 24,083 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

NYSE NRG opened at $47.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.67. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.25 and a 1 year high of $48.58.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. NRG Energy had a negative net margin of 5.96% and a positive return on equity of 41.72%. As a group, research analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.3775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -19.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

