State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 8,335 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,073,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,335 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of KeyCorp worth $9,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KEY. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 47.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 330.8% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 49.9% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEY stock opened at $12.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.92 and its 200 day moving average is $10.76. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $8.53 and a 12 month high of $20.30.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.13%.

KEY has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KeyCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.03.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

