State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 9,456 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 248,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,456 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of Bath & Body Works worth $9,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 4.8% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 10.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 1.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 3.7% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens & Northern Corp raised its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 1.8% in the first quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 18,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

NYSE:BBWI opened at $32.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.84. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.30 and a 52-week high of $49.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.04 and a 200 day moving average of $35.06.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 25.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on Bath & Body Works from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.73.

Bath & Body Works Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

