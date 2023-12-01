State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 546,015 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after selling 4,098 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.06% of Rivian Automotive worth $9,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RIVN. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Rivian Automotive by 1,329.5% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 629 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rivian Automotive by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Rivian Automotive by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Stock Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ:RIVN opened at $16.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.61. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.68 and a fifty-two week high of $32.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $0.17. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 148.97% and a negative return on equity of 42.17%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.57) EPS. Rivian Automotive’s revenue was up 149.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RIVN has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Rivian Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.95.

Insider Transactions at Rivian Automotive

In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,265 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $55,766.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,955,352.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Further Reading

