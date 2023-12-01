State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Purchased by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,657 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. State Street accounts for approximately 1.6% of River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in State Street were worth $8,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of State Street by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 572 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of State Street by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 685 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of State Street by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 733 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of State Street by 234.3% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 916 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STT traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.67. The company had a trading volume of 309,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,597,234. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.93 and its 200 day moving average is $69.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.53. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $62.78 and a twelve month high of $94.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.54). State Street had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of State Street from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.75.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

