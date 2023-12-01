STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Shares of STEP Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:STEP – Get Free Report) were down 2.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$3.81 and last traded at C$3.82. Approximately 28,903 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 150,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.93.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on STEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on STEP Energy Services from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Acumen Capital increased their price objective on STEP Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on STEP Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th.

The stock has a market cap of C$279.53 million, a PE ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.81.

In other STEP Energy Services news, Director Edward David Lafehr acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,200.00. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fluid and nitrogen pumping, and hydraulic fracturing to service oil and natural gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and involved in standalone projects.

