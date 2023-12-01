Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Price Target to $123.00

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $130.00 to $123.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on DAR. Raymond James dropped their target price on Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Darling Ingredients from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Darling Ingredients from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Darling Ingredients from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Darling Ingredients from $106.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $83.60.

Darling Ingredients Trading Up 5.4 %

DAR opened at $43.87 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.99. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.36. Darling Ingredients has a 52 week low of $38.97 and a 52 week high of $73.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Robert W. Day bought 1,950 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.77 per share, for a total transaction of $81,451.50. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,156.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert W. Day bought 1,950 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.77 per share, for a total transaction of $81,451.50. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,156.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joseph Manzi bought 1,025 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.38 per share, with a total value of $44,464.50. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,978 shares in the company, valued at $302,705.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 16,288 shares of company stock worth $715,604 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Darling Ingredients

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DAR. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

