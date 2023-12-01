StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Landmark Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, October 16th.

Landmark Bancorp Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ LARK opened at $19.13 on Tuesday. Landmark Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.70 and a twelve month high of $24.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $99.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.81.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $14.28 million for the quarter.

Landmark Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Landmark Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Landmark Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 40.78%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard Ball purchased 2,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.49 per share, for a total transaction of $54,338.12. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,673.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 5,840 shares of company stock worth $110,663 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LARK. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 19,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Landmark Bancorp by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 5,156 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Landmark Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its position in Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Landmark Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. 17.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

