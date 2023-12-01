StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Team (NYSE:TISI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Team (NYSE:TISI – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Team Price Performance

TISI opened at $7.15 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.84. The firm has a market cap of $31.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.89. Team has a twelve month low of $3.53 and a twelve month high of $11.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58.

Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported ($2.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $206.72 million for the quarter. Team had a net margin of 10.98% and a negative return on equity of 74.42%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Team

Team Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Team by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 215,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 30,591 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Team during the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Team during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Gendell Jeffrey L acquired a new position in Team during the 1st quarter valued at about $957,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Team during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

See Also

