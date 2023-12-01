StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Team (NYSE:TISI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Team (NYSE:TISI – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
TISI opened at $7.15 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.84. The firm has a market cap of $31.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.89. Team has a twelve month low of $3.53 and a twelve month high of $11.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58.
Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported ($2.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $206.72 million for the quarter. Team had a net margin of 10.98% and a negative return on equity of 74.42%.
Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.
