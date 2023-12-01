StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.
AstroNova Price Performance
ALOT opened at $14.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.03. AstroNova has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $17.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.25 million, a P/E ratio of 127.73 and a beta of 0.60.
AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AstroNova had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $35.52 million during the quarter.
AstroNova Company Profile
AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).
