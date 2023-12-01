StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

AstroNova Price Performance

ALOT opened at $14.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.03. AstroNova has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $17.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.25 million, a P/E ratio of 127.73 and a beta of 0.60.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AstroNova had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $35.52 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AstroNova

AstroNova Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in AstroNova by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter. Juniper Investment Company LLC raised its position in AstroNova by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Juniper Investment Company LLC now owns 535,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,760,000 after purchasing an additional 66,952 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AstroNova by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in AstroNova by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 48,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AstroNova by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 496,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. 44.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

