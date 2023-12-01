StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of ObsEva stock opened at $0.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.06. ObsEva has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $2.14.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ObsEva during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ObsEva by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 79,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 20,196 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ObsEva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $192,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of ObsEva by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,577,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 126,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of ObsEva during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for women’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

