StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.
Republic First Bancorp Stock Performance
FRBK stock opened at $0.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 million, a P/E ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.92. Republic First Bancorp has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $2.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.59.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Republic First Bancorp
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRBK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Republic First Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Republic First Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $614,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic First Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,820,057 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,391,000 after buying an additional 226,805 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.27% of the company’s stock.
About Republic First Bancorp
Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
